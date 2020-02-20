Meeting the enemy demonstrates hypocrisy; Bad for the marijuana business, good for criminals; This land is our land; I agree to disagree (02/20/20) – Up News Info

Meeting the enemy demonstrates hypocrisy

Last weekend, Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Met in secret with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Murphy justified this meeting by saying: "I think it is dangerous not to talk to your enemies.

Discussions and negotiations are a way to relieve tensions and reduce the chances of crisis. ”

Apparently, this reasoning does not apply to the president as evidenced by the Democratic reaction to President Donald Trump's past meetings with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. The blatant hypocrisy is frightening, to say the least!

Fred Ruder, Broomfield

Bad for the marijuana business; good for criminals

Re: "Marijuana in 2019: Colorado sales reached a record of $ 1.75B,quot;, news of February 19; and "Marijuana: bank bill receives setback,quot;, news of February 18

Wow, we are talking about real money here! Ironically, on the second page of Tuesday's Denver Post there is an article in which our own Republican representatives. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn oppose the SAFE Banking Security Act that would provide legal access for cannabis companies to banking services.

Apparently, Buck and Lamborn prefer to deny banking services to these legal companies, which has resulted in "cash,quot; robberies of marijuana cultivation and dispensaries. Perhaps these thieves should contribute to the election campaigns of Buck and Lamborn.

Gene Reetz, Denver

This land is our land

While President Trump visits our own Colorado Springs this week, he and federal leaders would do well to remember that they are no longer on the east coast. Westerners are very protective of their public lands. To be clear, we are referring to something more than our national parks. Across the west, the future of hundreds of millions of acres of public land is being decided by policies developed in Washington, D.C. Public land management has become a political football, a partisan issue that is really a problem for all Americans. One that reflects on the legacy we leave to our children.

Here in Colorado, about 35% of our state is public property of federal lands. These lands have long supported local economies through recreation, livestock and energy development. They have also supported important populations of fish and wildlife. We have requested countless times that President Trump, the leaders of federal agencies and our members of Congress respect the public lands of our nation, but they have not heard us. Birds like the great grouse and boreal owls are telling us a lot about how our public lands are, and they are not doing well. We have science and we have public support. Now we just need a forward-looking leadership.

Linda Hodges, Colorado Springs

Agree to disagree

Re: "State of the Union reaction,quot;, letter from February 6 to the editor

A letter writer was right to doubt that the editorial staff of Up News Info would feel the same way he and some others feel about President Trump's State of the Union 2020 speech.

I doubt that if I read the letter that followed yours, I would agree with it.

You should be glad that your letter appeared on the pages of a newspaper that is part of the free press of the United States (also known as "the enemy of the people,quot; and "false news,quot;).

The two letters represent the drawing of dangerous partisan battle lines of 2020.

Joe Nigg, Denver

