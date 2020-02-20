Meet Freckle Butt Fred, a service horse that just took his first flight

We are not spinning: this story will warm your heart.

When people boarded their flights earlier this month, they encountered an unexpected passenger: a miniature service horse named Freckle Butt Fred.

"A horse, I must say that a nice horse was on my flight," representative Norma Torres tweeted on February 8. "He flew in first class!"

The animal, unmissable in a bright blue blanket and badges that declared him a service horse, belongs to Ronica Froese, who turned to social networks to recap Fred's first flight experience and express his gratitude to all who helped her in The way to your vacation in Calif.

"Flying with Fred was an amazing experience as a handler," he wrote on Facebook. "6 years ago, when I chose Charlie online, you could have told me my future with him, George, and Fred and I would have said NO IN ANY way that we do everything we do in such a short time. I definitely did not know that I would end up sick and I would be diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Owning minis and having them as service animals and doing therapy was something other than God's plan. I believe in my (heart) God knew that I needed my children long before I did. "