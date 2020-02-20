Meet Freckle Butt Fred, a service horse that just took his first flight

We are not spinning: this story will warm your heart.
When people boarded their flights earlier this month, they encountered an unexpected passenger: a miniature service horse named Freckle Butt Fred.
"A horse, I must say that a nice horse was on my flight," representative Norma Torres tweeted on February 8. "He flew in first class!"
The animal, unmissable in a bright blue blanket and badges that declared him a service horse, belongs to Ronica Froese, who turned to social networks to recap Fred's first flight experience and express his gratitude to all who helped her in The way to your vacation in Calif.
"Flying with Fred was an amazing experience as a handler," he wrote on Facebook. "6 years ago, when I chose Charlie online, you could have told me my future with him, George, and Fred and I would have said NO IN ANY way that we do everything we do in such a short time. I definitely did not know that I would end up sick and I would be diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Owning minis and having them as service animals and doing therapy was something other than God's plan. I believe in my (heart) God knew that I needed my children long before I did. "
Froese continued to thank "the 4 pilots, co-pilots and flight attendants on our American Airlines flights. His enthusiasm for having a legitimate service horse on board and first class was a breath of fresh air," he wrote.
"Her kindness and her comments about how well Fred behaved made me the most proud mom, manager and trainer that ever existed. Everyone was very respectful and I think if everyone commented on the changes that DOT is trying to make, they could help us A small community of miniature service horse handlers maintains our right to fly with our horses. "
While he mocked her publicly since news of his flight emerged, Froese was positive about the people they encountered during his inaugural flights.
"Thanks to the passengers on our 4 flights for being friendly too," he said. "On our flight home from Ontario to Dallas / Fort Worth, the gentleman who was sitting behind my seat asked to take Fred's picture between the seats. Of course, I said yes. Then he said he had flown a million miles and never with a horse, then he said that Fred was the animal that had behaved best in his life that he had seen on an airplane, for me, as a driver, I had few tears of joy and pride, that really meant a lot to me and really needed hear it ".
