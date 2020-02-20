Mayor Bloomberg and Sanders under attack in US Democratic debate | USA news

Six US Democratic presidential candidates UU. They swung in all directions on Wednesday night, but billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Senator Bernie Sanders were the main goals.

It was Bloomberg's first debate since he announced his candidacy at the end of last year, and for the Americans, it was his first unscripted look at the media mogul and the former mayor of New York City, whose campaign has so far been driven by hundreds of millions of dollars of self-funded funds. TV ads and personal appearances carefully choreographed.

Senators Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged shifts to criticize Bloomberg for everything from their previous comments on women to the controversial policy of stopping and record that he intensified during his tenure as mayor of New York City.

"We are facing a billionaire who calls fat and lesbian women with horse faces," Warren said. "And no, I'm not talking about (President) Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

"Democrats are at great risk if we only replace one arrogant billionaire with another," he added.

Democratic presidential candidate Sanders makes a point when Warren and Bloomberg listen during the Democratic primary presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada (Mario Tama / Getty Images / AFP)

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November and skips the first four early voting states in February to focus on subsequent nomination contests in March, said he did not inherit his money, but did so as a businessman.

"I am spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump, the worst president we have ever had. And if I can do it, it will be a great contribution to the United States and my children," he said.

The debate also marked an important test for Sanders, a self-styled democratic socialist who has become a favorite in the struggle of the Democrats for the nomination to take on Trump in November. Sanders was also criticized by his challengers who attacked him in everything from democratic socialism to questions about the price of his Medicare plan for everyone.

Buttigieg called Bloomberg and Sanders "the two most polarizing figures in this scenario."

The debate on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, occurred only three days before the state held its caucuses, which will be closely monitored after the Iowa caucuses earlier this month led to chaos.

Two candidates, the United States representative Tulsi Gabbard and billionaire Tom Steyer, did not rate the debate.

Here is a look at what the six applicants said about some of the main themes in one of the liveliest debates of this campaign season.

Stop and register policy

Sanders opened Wednesday's debate by saying that the "stop and search,quot; program under Bloomberg "persecuted,quot; African Americans and Hispanics, allowing police to unfairly attack minorities.

Stop-and-frisk gave New York City police broad authority to detain people who suspected they had committed a crime, and Bloomberg aggressively pursued the tactic when he took office as mayor in 2002. Under the program , New York City police officers made it a routine practice to stop and search for crowds of mostly black and Hispanic men to see if they carried weapons.

Biden said "the fact is that (Bloomberg) has not managed his city very well,quot; when he was mayor of New York City.

Former Presidential Democratic Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-organized by NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo News and The Nevada Independent at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada (Mark Ralston / AFP)

"He didn't do much," Biden said. "He had to stop and register – throwing about five million young African Americans against the wall – and when we arrived at our administration, President (Barack) Obama and I said we will send a mediator to stop him, he said that is unnecessary."

Bloomberg said the controversial policy represents the unique thing for which he is "really worried and ashamed,quot; of his time as mayor of New York City. He said he has repeatedly apologized for politics.

But Biden said: "It's not if you apologize or not, it's politics. Politics was abhorrent. And in fact, it was a violation of every right that people have."

Klobuchar was also asked to defend her criminal justice record with moderators who asked how voters of color should rely on her trial after she handled the case in which an African-American teenager was sentenced to life imprisonment after a police investigation. faulty

Klobuchar speaks during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season (Mark Ralston / AFP)

Questions about the supervision of the case by the Minnesota senator arose after an investigation by the Associated Press news agency about the Myon Burrell case, who was 16 when he was arrested at the death in 2002 of an 11-year-old girl .

Klobuchar said that of the three people convicted in the case, one "was investigated by a journalist and I think it is very important that this evidence be presented."

Women treatment

Bloomberg was also criticized for past comments about women.

The billionaire had previously been accused of fostering a hostile work environment for some employees.

Bloomberg defended his company, saying it was ranked among the highest for women to work now.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the ninth Democratic presidential debate 2020 (Mike Blake / Reuters)

But his opponents questioned how genuine he was and if voters could trust the former mayor since some women who alleged sexism in his company were silenced due to the confidentiality agreements they signed.

"I hope you heard what his defense was: & # 39; I've been kind to some women & # 39;" Warren said.

"That is not enough. The mayor has to keep his record and what we need to know is what is on the prowl." "This is not just a matter of the character of the mayor. It is also a matter of eligibility. We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many confidentiality agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women who say have been harassed and discriminated against. "

Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, speaks during the ninth Democratic primary debate (Mark Ralston / AFP)

Bloomberg said he "does not tolerate,quot; sexist behavior and believes that the agreements in question are consensual and it is not up to him to dissolve them.

He went on to say that none of the agreements "accuses me of doing something else that, maybe they didn't like a joke I told," a response received with boos from the debate audience.

Wealth

Several Democratic presidential contenders clashed over whether the enormous accumulation of wealth is not American or something that should simply be subject to equitable tax rates.

When asked about Sanders' tweet that "billionaires shouldn't exist," Klobuchar supported capitalism, but also an adequate tax rate on wealth, unlike what he felt Trump had promoted and signed.

Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the ninth Democratic primary debate (Mark Ralston / AFP)

When Sanders argued that billionaires pay an unfairly low tax rate compared to the middle class, Bloomberg asked: "Why are you complaining? Who wrote the code?"

Sanders said the United States has a "grotesque and immoral distribution of wealth and income," and said Bloomberg "has more wealth than the poorest 125 million Americans."

"We are giving voice to people who would say that we are sick and tired of billionaires, like M. Bloomberg, seeing great expansions of their wealth, while half a million people sleep on the street tonight … Maybe it is Time for the working class in this country to get some power in Washington, instead of their multi-million dollar campaign, "Sanders said.

Bloomberg responded, noting the fact that Sanders owns three houses. Bloomberg also said he has worked very hard to become a billionaire.

He said he has been very fortunate to have "earned a lot of money and I am giving everything to improve this country, even for the Democratic Party."

For his part, Trump joined the Bloomberg group from afar.

"I heard that they are beating him tonight, you know he is in a debate," Trump said. The president was organizing a campaign rally in Arizona.

Wednesday's fierce exchanges throughout the two-hour debate reflected the growing urgency in a 2020 primary season that is already in its voting phase. Nevada votes on Saturday. South Carolina the week after. And more than a dozen states organize a series of Super Tuesday contests in less than two weeks.