Marcus Rashford's injury: Gareth Southgate goes ahead before Euro 2020 | Soccer news

The deadline for the presentation of the Euro 2020 squad is June 4; Man Utd's game time, match day fitness and Harry Kane's availability will likely play a role in the national team.





Gareth Southgate closely follows the news about Marcus Rashford's injury

Gareth Southgate is monitoring the situation with Marcus Rashford's injury while continuing preparations for his selection of the Euro 2020 team.

It is very unlikely that Rashford will be included in the England team for the Euros if he does not play for Manchester United in the final stages of the season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned that the 22-year-old could miss the tournament and said it is "touch and go,quot; if he will be fit enough to return to action this season due to a double stress fracture on the back he suffered after coming. as a substitute in the United FA Cup victory over Wolves in January.

As is the case with all players in England, the FA medical team is in contact with their club counterparts to share information when necessary.

UEFA rules state that each association must complete the team list for the final tournament "at least 10 full days before the opening match,quot; and, with England making its debut against Croatia on June 14, that means Southgate will have up to June 4 to choose.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is 'playing and ready' if Rashford plays again this season while struggling to recover from an injury.

What could affect the presence of Rashford?

Southgate's philosophy has always been that, to enter their England team, players must present themselves regularly and play well, at the highest level, for their team.

Rashford has been a name always present in the England team since the appointment of Southgate, but there are many factors that could affect if it would make an exception for the 2020 Eurocup selection.

These include, first of all, the availability of other attack options, and Tottenham forward Harry Kane in particular, who also faces a long-term absence after undergoing surgery on a broken hamstring tendon he suffered in Southampton on New Year's Day.

Southgate will expect to have Captain Harry Kane for this summer

The England captain is working to get back in shape in May, and José Mourinho expects to be available for the last two Premier League games of the season, but the Spurs chief added that the Euro 2020 striker's selection is " a problem for Southgate and Steve Holland, not for me. "

What is also likely to play a key role in Rashford's chances of international football in June is the stage of his recovery and medical advice on the likelihood of a repeated injury in case his return is rushed.

Southgate will also be thinking about the probability that the United striker can cope with the rigors of tournament football, with matches every four or five days.

However, everything will revolve around how much play time Rashford will have had at the start of the tournament and how well he has been able to perform on the field.

Has there been any exception?

Southgate has always maintained the form and playing time are paramount when it comes to a place in its squad, but it has made exceptions to its selection rules in the past and there is a wide range of examples that suggest it will not be so black or … white.

In August last year, Rashford United teammate Jesse Lingard held his place despite not being able to score or help a Premier League goal throughout 2019.

Harry Winks and Ross Barkley were summoned in October and November, although the Tottenham midfielder accumulated only two Premier League starts in seven weeks, and his Chelsea counterpart started a game in the previous five weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to the colors of England in November despite having only started two Premier League games at that time of the season

Last November there was also the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, despite his two starts in the Premier League until that point of the season and the Liverpool midfielder who missed the last 18 months with serious knee injuries and hamstrings

Adam Lallana was selected for the first Southgate team after the World Cup in August 2018, despite playing a league game during the previous season and appearing as a substitute once in the first 3 games of that Premier campaign League

Jack Butland also held his place after the World Cup in the fall internationals, despite being relegated to the Championship with Stoke.