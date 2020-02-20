Manchester City will be galvanized by the possible European ban, says Brendan Rodgers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1a6a60ce7fc50559f76c669a916ac71611% %MINIFYHTML1a6a60ce7fc50559f76c669a916ac71612%

Watch Leicester vs Manchester City on Saturday starting at 5pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 5:30 p.m.





The head of Leicester City, Brendan Rodgers, is convinced that the two-year European ban on Manchester City will bring out the best of Pep Guardiola and his players.

City beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday in their first game since receiving a two-season ban on all UEFA competitions.

Rodgers expects more of the same when Leicester faces Premier League defending champions on Saturday, live Sky Sports Premier League.

"He will galvanize them like a squad," Rodgers said. "These types of situations where there are questions around the club.

"The players will get stronger because of that, they will show that spirit, I'm pretty sure of that."

"They will want to show that no matter what the problems are, they are still very talented players."

"It's a continuous process, of course, but I think that Pep and his players will be very determined to finish the season as hard as possible in every competition they are in."

& # 39; Lallana will have options & # 39;

Leicester made an initial approach to the representatives of Adam Lallana about a summer movement for the Liverpool midfielder.

The former Southampton midfielder has no contract this summer and is free to speak with English clubs with Liverpool's permission.

Adam Lallana is without a contract at the end of the season

Rodgers said he has not contacted Liverpool for Lallana, but admitted that the player who signed during his time at Anfield will not have a shortage of potential suitors.

"I have seen many things around Adam and that we have approached Liverpool and what is not, which is obviously not the case," said Rodgers, whose team will face Manchester City at home on Saturday.

"But Adam is a wonderful player and not only because he has a great attitude."

"When I took him to Liverpool, he was unfortunate at first with injuries, but he showed that when he is fit and available he is a fantastic player."

"He is in the stage of his contract, where he will have options, I am sure."