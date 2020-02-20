Man with ‘CRIME PAYMENTS’ tattooed on his forehead arrested again after police persecution – Up News Info Detroit

– A man with "CRIME PAYMENTS,quot; tattooed on his forehead is back behind bars after driving police in a short chase, Indiana authorities said.

According to local police, Donald Murray, 38, of Terre Haute, was arrested Monday morning for the second time in three months by prominent officers in a brief chase.

Murray was accused of resisting law enforcement, driving recklessly, owning methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and car theft, the Terre Haute Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Man with "Crime Pays,quot; tattoo arrested after another police chase https://t.co/Dt1rfXJJ2K pic.twitter.com/clI3qU4u4s – CBS47 (@ CBS47) February 18, 2020

This was not Murray's first encounter with the law. He was chased by the authorities on November 29 for allegedly driving without lights, crashing into a tree.

Originally held without bail, he was released on January 14 for his own recognition in that case.

Murray is being held with a $ 15,000 bonus derived from Monday's persecution, according to court records. It is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, WTHR reported.