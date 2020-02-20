Man stabbed in the mosque in central London | News

A man in his 70s was stabbed in one of the largest mosques in the capital of the United Kingdom, London.

The victim's life is not in danger, according to press reports.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Thursday to the Central Mosque in London, near the Regent's Park. Officers found a man with stab wounds, and paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. On Twitter, mosque attendees posted images of a man held by police on the floor of the mosque.

The images published on social networks showed a white man with a red hooded top, jeans and bare feet nailed to the floor by police officers inside the mosque, while others, including a small child, watched.

A video showed a knife on the floor under a plastic chair.

Witnesses said the victim was the meuzzin, the official who directs the call to prayer.

The attack occurs less than 24 hours after an armed man, apparently motivated by far-right ideologies, killed nine people in Germany.