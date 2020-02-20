Man arrested in Denver on Tuesday connected to the Broomfield Walmart shooting, police say

%MINIFYHTML8b0e1ab409b21c6bb4ef8ebd0232c8c011% %MINIFYHTML8b0e1ab409b21c6bb4ef8ebd0232c8c012%

A man arrested on a probation violation after walking away from Denver police on Tuesday night was present during a shooting at a Walmart Broomfield that same day, a Broomfield police spokeswoman said Thursday.

Denver police were tracking Johnny D. Jett, 27, on Tuesday night due to his presence during the Walmart shooting, Broomfield police spokeswoman Rachel Welte said.

%MINIFYHTML8b0e1ab409b21c6bb4ef8ebd0232c8c013% %MINIFYHTML8b0e1ab409b21c6bb4ef8ebd0232c8c014%

"The Denver police didn't just randomly stop him," he said.

%MINIFYHTML8b0e1ab409b21c6bb4ef8ebd0232c8c015% %MINIFYHTML8b0e1ab409b21c6bb4ef8ebd0232c8c016%

Jett has not been charged in connection with the shooting at Walmart, and Broomfield police are still working to determine how he was involved, Welte said.

He is expected to face charges of illegal possession of a weapon, eluded vehicle and violate his probation in connection with the short prosecution of the Denver police around 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said. That incident ended when Jett crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of West 41st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

I was with two other people at that time; Authorities do not believe those people have been involved in the Walmart incident, Welte said, despite the fact that the shooting may have involved up to four people.

A 21-year-old woman, Alyssa Borquez, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Walmart shooting. Investigators believe she fired a shot, causing panic in the store and bringing swarms of lifeguards to the Walmart on 120th Street. No one was injured.

Borquez was arrested at the scene. The connection between Borquez and Jett is not clear; The police don't think they were in a romantic relationship, but they think they knew each other in some way, Welte said.

"They weren't strangers," Welte said.

Jett has a long criminal history in Colorado that dates back at least to 2010, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He has been convicted of vehicle theft, obstruction of justice, assault, escape and contempt of court, among other charges.