Man arrested after repeatedly stabbing a person in Concord – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – The Concord Police Department on Wednesday convened potential witnesses to appear to discuss a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in Meadow Lane.

Officers responded right after 3:10 p.m. On Tuesday, before a report of a fight in Meadow Lane, near Riley Court, and found the victim on the street with several stab wounds, Concord police said in a Facebook post.

Apparently, the suspect fled, but an officer found him about half a mile away and was arrested.

Several witnesses identified the suspect as the 25-year-old Concord resident, José Mario Calonge Aguilar. Officials believe that repeated stabbing was not provoked.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

According to the Concord Police Department, surveillance images show several vehicles stopped in traffic at the stabbing scene and officers are trying to talk to people who may have witnessed it.

Prospective witnesses can contact the Concord Police Department at (925) 603-5922. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous can call (925) 603-5836 and check case number 20-2163.

