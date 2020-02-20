Man accused of murder Drew Carey's ex was arrested again hours after being released with a $ 2 million bonus

%MINIFYHTMLc72fabafa01d0e1b144dd16092a56abd11% %MINIFYHTMLc72fabafa01d0e1b144dd16092a56abd12%

Gareth Pursehouse, who previously dated the 38-year-old sex therapist, Amie Harwick, faces a death sentence after being charged with a murder charge after a second arrest.

Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse She was arrested again on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and charged with her murder, only hours after leaving prison with a $ 2 million bond.

An autopsy found that 38-year-old sex therapist Harwick, the former fiance of "The price is ok"host Drew CareyHe died of blunt wounds on the head and torso on Saturday after plummeting from a third floor balcony, while "evidence of manual strangulation" was also observed.

While Pursehouse, 41, was released from a Los Angeles jail on Tuesday, officers picked him up once more on Wednesday and will face an indictment on Thursday.

He is accused of a murder charge and one of first-degree residential theft, with the accusation of special circumstances of being on the prowl. If convicted of the latter, he could face the death penalty.

Pursehouse, who was previously named on two restraining orders against his ex-girlfriend Harwick, is now being held without bail.

Harwick dated "The Price Is Right" host Carey in 2017, and they got engaged in 2018, before deciding to separate amicably months later.