Man accused of killing famous therapist Amie Harwick in Hollywood Hills behind bars – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man from Playa del Rey was charged and arrested Wednesday for killing his ex-girlfriend, the famous therapist Amie Harwick, in his Hollywood Hills apartment over the weekend.

Gareth Pursehouse was charged with a murder charge and a first-degree residential robbery charge with the accusation of special circumstances lurking, which made him eligible for the death penalty, authorities said. Now he is being held without bail.

Pursehouse is accused of killing Harwick, 38, shortly after 1 a.m. February 15, apparently throwing her off a balcony in her Hollywood Hills apartment. When the police arrived, they said they found Harwick on the floor under a balcony. They took her to a hospital where she died.

Pursehouse was arrested again on Wednesday with a bail order after he was released from jail Tuesday night. He was originally arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with his murder and was being held on $ 2 million bail.

Harwick requested a restraining order against Pursehouse on two separate occasions, one in 2011 and one in 2012, but none of them was still in effect at the time of the murder. Harwick had seen Pursehouse two weeks before the murder, police said.

"It suffocated me, it hit me, it hit my head against the ground, it kicked me," Harwick told police, according to the restraining order.

She said Pursehouse also broke into her apartment complex before and "crashed 10 photo frames at my door."

According to the restraining order, Pursehouse also sent a text message to Harwick saying "things will get worse," which led her to call the police.

"He was a person whose name would appear over the years as someone who worried him," said Robert Coshland, a friend. "And she recently met him at an event, and he behaved strangely and then this happened."

Dr. Hernando Chavez was with Harwick when the most recent meeting occurred.

"He was furious, angry, aggressive, verbally abusive, distressed, under pressure," Chavez said. "And she was trying to calm him down, he was trying to help him calm him down, he was trying to be compassionate and empathetic."

One of Harwick's specialties was to help people who suffer domestic violence.

"Amie can't die in vain," Chavez said. "His life made sense, his life was very important for many people, and we have to use this as an opportunity to move forward with more protection and more security for people."

Pursehouse faces the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted. The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.