Long drought causes concerns in South Bay about possible drought – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – With barely a drop of rain throughout the month of February, 59 percent of California is now experiencing abnormally dry conditions according to the Federal Drought Monitor.

In the Calero reservoir in southern San Jose, it was a good day to go fishing for Steve Trimmer, but it was also a guilty pleasure.

“I love sunlight. Everything is great out here. When you're retired, it's nice, "said Trimmer." But about the lack of rain, that's bad. That's bad. We're really going to need it. "

The satellite photos of the Sierra snow cover also show the difference a year can make.

"You know, it's a dry year," said Matt Keller of the Santa Clara Valley Water District. Keller said the levels of the deposits on the ground have dropped to 59 percent of the average for this time of year.

But the underground wells, where most of the Valley's water is stored, are full due to the abundant seasons of previous rains.

"We have another month or two for the rainy season. Once that is done, we will evaluate it. But we are in good shape when it comes to our water supply at this time," Keller said.

The Water District says residents are still reducing water use by 21 percent compared to 2013 levels.

Long-term plans include greatly expanding the Pacheco reservoir off Highway 152. Concerns about drought conditions would only increase if there were several dry years in a row.

"We are still far from talking about the impacts on the water supply," Keller said.