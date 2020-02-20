Logan Paul finally reveals if he and Jake's ex-wife, Tana Mongeau, are an article!

%MINIFYHTML07faade5a44bf0b81e17076b59b2ba5f11% %MINIFYHTML07faade5a44bf0b81e17076b59b2ba5f12%

Logan Paul finally addressed rumors that he and his brother's ex-wife, Tana Mongeau, connected. This comes after Jake confronted him in his own podcast.

Even before that, the paparazzi caught Logan and Tana in the chamber at what looked like a lunch date and they were definitely getting comfortable.

%MINIFYHTML07faade5a44bf0b81e17076b59b2ba5f13% %MINIFYHTML07faade5a44bf0b81e17076b59b2ba5f14%

There are pictures of the two YouTubers hugging tightly and Logan also kissing Tana's head affectionately.

%MINIFYHTML07faade5a44bf0b81e17076b59b2ba5f15% %MINIFYHTML07faade5a44bf0b81e17076b59b2ba5f16%

Then, in a new video that introduces the two and in which Jake also appears at some point, they explained everything.

And, surprise, surprise! It was all for dramatic new content on their channels!

So is! Logan and Tana planned the entire exit to look suspiciously romantic just to get a reaction from Jake, basically a joke!

The vlog on the Logan channel that revealed everything is titled Going out with my brother's ex-wife.

The clip begins with Logan explaining the plan to Tana since he was the one who devised it.

Obviously, she was totally involved, especially after realizing that Jake could be joked.

‘You and I should establish a false relationship with the paparazzi and troll on the Internet. We go to Beverly Hills or somewhere and we hold hands, maybe as a cheater kiss, we keep it light. Maybe, a photo of paparazzi is broken, there are a couple of tabloids. The credibility window will be 24 hours. "

Logan admitted that he had not yet warned Jake about the false romance with Tana, but she thought of a better idea: joking with her ex!

"Well, I think the funny thing is that Jake is making jokes, right?" He asked.

While in the car on the way to lunch, Logan admitted that he was worried about a couple of things: "I'm really nervous." Like, is this going to fuck future relationships with women I really want to date? I'm going to hug you and I'm going to want to throw up in my mouth. "

The last part could have been a bit tough, but Tana understood that I was just kidding and agreed.

The rest you already know! The paparazzi appear and Logan instructs Tana on how to make it look like they are on a date.

She feels her coffee and when they leave the restaurant, he surrounds her with one arm and kisses her on the head.

Ad

Check out the entire vlog to see how Jake reacted to the joke!



Post views:

one