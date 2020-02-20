Logan Paul admits to having established a false romance with Jake's ex Tana Mongeau

%MINIFYHTMLfe3991ef66cfb878934ac534753db65e11% %MINIFYHTMLfe3991ef66cfb878934ac534753db65e12%

WENN / Instar / Avalon

After provoking speculation about dating his brother's ex-fiancee, Logan reveals that it was his idea to show a romantic display during a lunch with Tana for & # 39; troll all internet & # 39 ;.

Logan paulthe romance is rumored with Tana Mongeau It was just a joke. In a new video that was uploaded on Wednesday, February 19, YouTuber, 24, described how he set up a fake date with his brother's ex-wife. Jake paul for "troll all internet".

Entitled "Going out with my brother's ex-wife …", the vlog began with Logan sharing his plan with Tana. "We go to Beverly Hills or somewhere and hold hands, maybe as a cheater kiss, we keep it light," he explained. "Maybe, a photo of paparazzi is broken, there are a couple of tabloids. The credibility window will be 24 hours."

The video followed Logan and Tana as they organized their lunch date in Beverly Hills and presented cozy moments to be captured by the paparazzi. "So here we are, Tana and I on our first date," he said in a voiceover. "I can say without a doubt, so far it has been one of the most horrible experiences of my life.

Logan continued to demonstrate that his fake date successfully captured the headlines and irritated his brother Jake. At one point in the video, Logan shared the moment when Jake crashed in the "Impaulsive" podcast to confront him for falling in love with his ex-wife. "Friend, why did you get hooked with my wife?" Jake was heard asking.

Things got more complicated after Logan received a text message from Jake that said: "As I saw it today in your eyes and I know the look and it is the deep look in your eyes that the old Logan had and it's like & # 39; I will make f * * King of any content, regardless of who or what affects. "

Near the end of the 5-minute video, Logan and Jake sat down to discuss the matter. When Logan asked him if he was angry, Jake replied: "I don't know if angry is a word." He explained: "It causes me a post-traumatic stress disorder inside me with a situation that really affected me and my heart hurts, I guess. I feel like it's the old version of you that I hate, and I know you hate that old version of you. For example, you're going back there to create content and if that content hurts people, as if you don't care. "

Jake's confession led Logan to apologize for the joke. "Sorry, I screwed up brother," Logan said. "I didn't think it was going to hurt your feelings like that. Being a joke, a joke and your reaction was part of the joke." However, to Logan's surprise, Jake responded by saying, "I'm just kidding right now. I don't give a shit!"

Jake and Tana got married in Las Vegas in July 2019. Only five months later, they both announced that they had quit smoking. "Okay, I don't know how to make a post of & # 39; we're taking a break & # 39; and this is strange as f ** k …", Tana wrote on her Instagram page. "I am happy to be able to sit with Jake and laugh while we do this, but for now we both take a break to focus on our own crazy lives … I will never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did (sic) ".