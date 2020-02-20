Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman hired for fire control radar maintenance work – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. Recently awarded LONGBOW Limited Liability Company (LBL), a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), a five-year indefinite delivery / indefinite amount (IDIQ) contract for up to $ 235.8 million to provide post-production support for the AH-64 Apache AN / APG-78 LONGBOW Fire Control Radar (FCR) helicopter for international clients.

The FCR provides high performance with a very low probability of interception. Longbow's radar searches, detects, locates, classifies and prioritizes quickly and automatically multiple mobile and stationary targets on land, air and water in all weather and battlefield conditions to the maximum range of the Longbow missile.

The value of the IDIQ contract is estimated over five years and now provides customized services such as individual orders for foreign military sales customers. Post-production maintenance services include program and logistics management, system module repair as necessary, replacement of reservoir parts, field engineering support and operator training and maintainers for AH-64D and AH-64E configurations. .

"With a personalized maintenance approach, customers have the flexibility to add services as needed based on fleet demands," said Jim Messina, president of LBL and director of the Lockheed Martin program. "This contract also improves the agility of LBL to meet the sustainability requirements of our customers."

The IDIQ support contract includes initial task orders for 12 foreign military clients in 11 countries, three of which have been awarded, and others planned the transition by the end of the year. Additional customers can also be added during the five-year contract compliance period.

"A significant benefit of the IDIQ support contract vehicle is the rapid timeline for awarding the contract to our international allies," said Shalini Gupta, vice president of LBL and director of Northrop Grumman for LONGBOW programs. "LBL can now be granted maintenance work orders within weeks after the signing of the Offer and Acceptance Letter (LOA), compared to the previous period of years to complete the contract process."