Live Commentary – Rangers vs Braga

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Live Commentary - Rangers vs Braga

Full time
After extra time
This is a live match.
Extra time
Halftime

Rangers
vs Braga.

%MINIFYHTML3e5515b2647d1af7e312baaa8dd53e7811%%MINIFYHTML3e5515b2647d1af7e312baaa8dd53e7812%

Europa League Round of 32.




Rangers



3

<ul class = "sdc-site-match-header__team-synopsis,quot; data-update = "synopsis-home,quot; data-criminal = "pen,quot; data-owngoal = "og,quot; data-owngoalverbose = "own goal,quot; data-redcard = "red card,quot; data-update-template-event = "

  • #{player}

    • "data-update-template-own-goal ="own goal"data-update-template-sent-off ="Red card">

  • I hagi67 minute, 82 minutes)

  • J Aribo (75 minute)






    • Panties



    two

    <ul class = "sdc-site-match-header__team-synopsis,quot; data-update = "synopsis-away,quot; data-criminal = "pen,quot; data-owngoal = "og,quot; data-owngoalverbose = "own goal,quot; data-redcard = "red card,quot; data-update-template-event = "

  • #{player}

    • "data-update-template-own-goal ="own goal"data-update-template-sent-off ="Red card">

  • B Fransergio (11 minute)

  • To RuizMinute 59)

    • RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here