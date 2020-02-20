Lionel Richie finds daughters open about intimate lives shocking

%MINIFYHTML9856ecd7603d55c247cc5dd473f3c9da11% %MINIFYHTML9856ecd7603d55c247cc5dd473f3c9da12%

Tonight entertainment

Sharing his thoughts on fatherhood, the singer of & # 39; All Night Long & # 39; He advises other parents to simply leave difficult conversations with their daughters to their wives.

Lionel richie It was difficult for him when his daughters talked about intimate aspects of their lives during the conversations.

The singer of "All Night Long", 70, has three sons: daughters Nicole Richie, 38 and Sofia Richie21 year old and his son Miles Richie, 25. And although fans might think he already has the world of parents, Lionel told Entertainment Tonight that there were some conversations he would rather not have been involved in.

"Let me tell you that it is divided into two categories," he said. "Children, you know, are basic fools. So when they come to you, you know what this is all about because you were one of them and you probably still are."

"When it comes to girls, girls can be shocked because they are open about their lives now. I remember going to my girls and telling them, & # 39; OK, just tell me what you have in mind, pass it on for me and I can help. you. & # 39; They brought me some stories some days and I said: & # 39; I don't want to know about this & # 39; ".

In fact, Lionel would prefer to leave the most difficult conversations to his other half.

"So, all I can say to all the boys who have girls, just call your wife in the room and say: & # 39; Honey, you handle that & # 39;", he laughed. "And when it comes to the boys, just tell them, & # 39; Don't be stupid & # 39; but it's a challenge, especially now with social networks."