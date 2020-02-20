Lil Boosie expelled from the gym for her comments on Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter

%MINIFYHTML6f657d361c4c73f642d219271f475bdf11% %MINIFYHTML6f657d361c4c73f642d219271f475bdf12%

The rapper & # 39; The youngest of da Camp & # 39; rant on Instagram after he was banned from exercising in a gym and fitness club for criticizing the retired star of the Miami Heat.

Lil Boosie It was banned from Planet Fitness. He complained on Instagram, claiming he was kicked out of the gym and gym due to his controversial comments about Dwyane WadeThe transgender daughter of Zaya.

He called to boycott the gym: "Don't go to Planet Fitness, they're racist, they hate. They just took me out of Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade's son." He added: "And they said I said in a video that one of their employees was screwed or something."

In his legend, the rapper claimed that the manager was gay. In addition, he said nothing about the gym, "They have cockroaches, and they don't bathe with water, they don't get hot! Get out of your feelings!" They want a gay boy but nobody wants to have a baby for your ladybug and now you're crazy. "

One of Boosie's great defenders was his own son. "F ** k DWayne and his idc son have gay my pops said what he said," the boy wrote on Instagram before adding, "Stop sending me that, I bet you won't tell us in the face."

He also wrote this message: "I know this girl who will add things to annoy my son who will make that boy stand again."

Boosie previously criticized Dwyane for supporting his son's gender change. "That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They haven't discovered it yet. He may meet a woman, anything, at 16 and he falls in love with her. But his cock is gone, how's it going, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg, "Boosie said.

"If he is gay, let him be gay," the rapper added. "Don't talk to him like a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. Dawg. He … is not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut the shit ** go away, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're fucking "stumbling, dawg. You are stumbling. "

Dwyane's wife and Zaya's stepmother Gabrielle Union He responded by liking a tweet that said: "I would like to keep the lid closed in Boosie's trash on ** Instagram. It stinks here every time someone opens it."