Libyan war rivals resume talks in Geneva: UN | News

The belligerent parts of Libya resumed talks in Geneva on Thursday aimed at negotiating a lasting ceasefire in the war-torn country.

"The talks are underway again," said Jean El Alam, spokesman for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, days after the country's UN-recognized government announced that it was stopping its participation.

The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, on Tuesday began a second round of military talks with five senior officials of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya and five negotiators representing the renegade forces of the eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The GNA then withdrew from the process after a rocket shower hit a port in the capital, Tripoli, the target of months of bombardment by Haftar forces.

Al Jazeera diplomatic editor James Bays, reporting from Geneva, said that since the rocket attack and the subsequent withdrawal of the GNA, the UN has been trying to "pick up the pieces."

"It is a very ambitious timeline what the UN is pursuing here. These conversations are aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire, which is why the attack was so bothered by the attack as they occurred," he said, adding that in One week, the UN plans broader talks that involve all political factions in Libya.

"Eventually they hope to have UN-sponsored elections in the country."

& # 39; More hope & # 39;

The port attacks were the last violation of a tenuous truce that entered into force in January and was negotiated by Russia, which supports Haftar, and Turkey, which supports the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

The first round of military talks ended without results earlier this month, but Salame said there was "more hope,quot; this time, mainly due to the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a "long-lasting ceasefire." ".

Several rounds of discussions focusing on economic issues, including a fairer distribution of Libyan oil wealth, have also been held in Egypt and Tunisia, while talks aimed at a political solution will begin in Geneva on February 26.

Libya has been in crisis since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with rival armed factions still competing for power.

In the last outbreak of fighting, Haftar launched his offensive in Tripoli last April. But after rapid advances, its forces stagnated at the edges of the capital.

The fight has left more than 1,000 people dead and displaced some 140,000, according to the UN.