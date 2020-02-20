Libyan crisis: more than 200 schools in closed conflict zones | Libya News

The United Nations hopes that the talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Libya will restart.

The talks were suspended this week after forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar bombed a port in Tripoli.

%MINIFYHTMLb1784f88fab3ecc86d63ac878fddf94611% %MINIFYHTMLb1784f88fab3ecc86d63ac878fddf94612%

With civilians in the line of fire, more than 200 schools have closed.

And, as Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera in Tripoli explains, that means that thousands of children do not receive the education they deserve.