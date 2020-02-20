Lexus NX300 AWD: a small cross competition

%MINIFYHTMLcc3722e619cbb45128b51b43de92bb5211% %MINIFYHTMLcc3722e619cbb45128b51b43de92bb5212%

2019/2020 Lexus NX300 AWD: So, you want to pay a lot for some crossover.

Price: $ 50,063 as tested. With a base price of $ 37,785, options included (deep breathing) the luxury package of $ 4,705, which added 18-inch tires, windshield wipers with rain sensor, electric tilt and telescope, heated and ventilated front seats, and more ; panoramic backup camera, $ 800; Cold weather package, $ 100; Intuitive parking assistance, $ 535; Electric rear door with recoil sensor, $ 500. Further down.

Conventional wisdom: Consumer Reports likes "agility of handling, interior adjustment and finishing,quot;, but not "visibility hindered, frustrating touch panel,quot; or "comfortable interior,quot;.

Speech of the seller: "The crossover, in its most visionary form,quot;.

Fact: if you don't need to operate the infotainment system, or you just aren't driven to crush annoying things, maybe.

What's new: the NX was introduced in 2015 and received an update in 2018. The driver's seat tested a 2019 model, which will remain fairly unchanged by 2020, although some new security features and stereo updates have been added.

What is not new: the powerful stereo touch panel. If you can't overcome this, then the game for the Lexus is over, and personally, I don't think I can. (Yes, I'm not buying a Lexus anyway, but someday I could have the money, and I still won't.)

The dumb reality of the touchpad occurred to me because I had the NX300 just after the Toyota Corolla. The interfaces in the stereo system are almost identical; the screens are the same except for some graphic touches. But the NX300 has the Lexus touchpad mounted on the console, designed to mimic the touchpad of a laptop and works while the arm rests on the armrest. He always loses his goal and requires eyes off the road twice with each movement to remind me (1) where my hand is and (2) where the cursor is. Every time.

The Corolla, on the other hand, uses a touch screen, and once it has an idea of ​​the distances to the different buttons, it only requires occasional looks.

Up to speed: it's a shame because the NX300 does almost everything else great. The acceleration is fast, as the 2.0-liter four creates 235 horses that shoot the small crossover at 60 in 6.9 seconds, according to Motor Trend. There is also a lot of power to pass and other fun things along the way.

Shifty: 6-speed transmission helps power quite easily. I mainly left it in automatic mode because it worked very well, but change is not a problem. The lever pushes a little, but the paddles work smoothly. This looks like an outdated system for the price, but it works.

In the curves: the NX300 also delights on winding roads. It glides from one turn to another effortlessly, and even roundabouts can be taken at warp speed. Sports mode definitely helps with fun, but even regular mode is not bad at all.

Driver's seat: the driving controls are easy to find and the position of the seat in the leather seats is comfortable. The seat is narrow, so larger people may find it too small.

Friends and other things: we huddled the tall Sturgis Kid 4.0 in the backseat for a trip to Lancaster, and discovered that the room there was generous. The legroom was well behind the driver's seat and the front passenger's seat, which is not usually the case in vehicles of this size. The space for the head and feet is also ample.

Cargo space is 16.8 cubic feet behind the rear seat, and 53.7 with the seats folded. The NX300 includes an electric folding feature for $ 400.

Play some songs: I need to mention that the sound of the stereo system delights. And yes, the volume and adjustment controls help the situation, but every time I had to do something with the touchpad, I wondered: "Am I really so dissatisfied with what I am hearing?" And then, dopeslap: wait a minute. I would have paid $ 50,000 for the privilege of driving this, and I'm willing to let him tell me what song to listen to.

Night shift: the headlights sit perfectly and the upper lights do not interfere with the vision.

The view: the small and angular side mirrors and the small rear windows make us see what is happening in the next lane and behind a challenge.

Keeping myself warm and fresh: my first day with the NX300 was cool and rainy, so I sat in the vehicle looking through the group of buttons that stood out from the center of the board, which stood out like a monkey face. And I had a lot of time to find the defrosting and such.

It became clearer that night when everything was lit. In fact, I rarely find that a night race is much clearer than during the day.

Fuel savings: The Lexus averaged approximately 25 miles per gallon in my usual noisy driving, but I just want the best fuel for the job.

Set the pace: still use cruise control. I like.

Where it is built: Miyawaka, Japan

How it is built: Consumer Reports predicts a 5 out of 5 for reliability.