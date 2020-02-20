Lewis Capaldi responds to criticism for having a drink at the BRIT 2020 Awards

The singer of & # 39; Someone You Loved & # 39; He has been accused of promoting an & # 39; unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland & # 39; for bringing alcohol to the stage by accepting his congratulations.
Lewis Capaldi He defended his alcohol consumption at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night (February 18), explaining that he was simply celebrating his victories.
The Scottish star was a double winner at the BRIT in London and took his drink to the stage with him when he accepted his awards.
He was also seen swallowing throughout the ceremony at the O2 Arena, which caused a critic to accuse Lewis of promoting an "unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland."
The troll was particularly upset that Capaldi seemed to be drinking Buckfast Tonic fortified wine, which has been linked to a series of violent crimes.
"We have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland. This does not help," wrote the critic, which led Lewis to respond: "Imagine having a drink on my first night free in moths (sic) after winning two British awards , Can you? Believe it …?! Months * I'm sorry, I guess I must still be drunk. "
The "Someone You Loved" singer picked up the Best New Artist and Best Song awards at the BRIT.