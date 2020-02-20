Lesotho prime minister will be charged with the murder of his ex-wife | News

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his separated wife, said the deputy police commissioner.

The prime minister will appear at the Maseru Magistrates Court on Friday "to face a murder charge in connection with the murder of Lipolelo Thabane,quot;, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete said Thursday.

Thabane, 80, went to the radio to announce that he would resign at the end of July, but decided not to mention the murder case. He cited old age as a reason to resign as leader of the small mountainous territory surrounded by South Africa.

"I have served my country diligently," Thabane said. "I have worked for a peaceful and stable Lesotho. Today … at my age, I have lost most of my energy … I am currently retiring as prime minister with effect from the end of July."

Thabane had been under increasing pressure for the death of former first lady Lipolelo, who was shot dead in June 2017 near her home in the capital, Maseru, two days before taking office.

Wife Involved

The current wife of the Prime Minister, Maesaiah Thabane, was arrested this month and accused of ordering the murder, but is currently on bail.

Both she and Thomas, who married two months after the murder of Lipolelo, have denied any involvement in his death.

Thabane's spokesman, Relebohile Moyeye, told the Reuters News Agency that he could not comment because he had not yet seen the police charges.

Lesotho police say that Maesaiah hired hitmen to kill Lipolelo and that he was not actually present in the shooting.

Lipolelo, then 58, and Thabane were going through a bitter divorce at that time. An unknown assailant shot her in her car.

Her friend, Thato Sibolla, who was traveling with her in the vehicle, escaped with gunshot wounds and since then fled to neighboring South Africa for fear of her life.

Forced to resign

The resignation of the prime minister comes days after the executive council of his party asked him to resign immediately., saying he can't stay in office with the murder charge hanging over his head.

The re-election of Thabane in 2017 had brought hopes of stability to Lesotho, a country with a long history of turmoil.

He came to power for the first time in 2012 as head of the country's first coalition government, formed after an inconclusive vote.

However, his second term was shaken by the murder and the rules of Lipolelo in the ruling party.