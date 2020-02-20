Lenny Kravitz shares the favorite memory of & # 39; Fabulous & # 39; Ja & # 39; Net DuBois in Sweet Tribute

%MINIFYHTMLa5940c594c38b7813dab1f9deddac9a511% %MINIFYHTMLa5940c594c38b7813dab1f9deddac9a512%

WENN / Instar / Nikki Nelson

Regretting the death of the star of & # 39; Good Times & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Fly Away & # 39; Remember the moment when the two enjoyed an impromptu outing at Winchell & # 39; s Donuts after a night of partying.

Up News Info –

Rocker Lenny Kravitz has added his tribute to the "Good Times" star Ja & # 39; Net DuBois sharing one of his favorite memories of the late friend of his mother actress.

The 74-year-old woman died at her home in California on Tuesday (February 18), which caused her comedy co-star Janet Jacksonand the producer of the Norman Lear series to share their condolences to the DuBois family.

%MINIFYHTMLa5940c594c38b7813dab1f9deddac9a513% %MINIFYHTMLa5940c594c38b7813dab1f9deddac9a514%

Now Kravitz has offered his own greeting on social media, revealing that he once enjoyed an impromptu exit with DuBois after a night of partying.

%MINIFYHTMLa5940c594c38b7813dab1f9deddac9a515% %MINIFYHTMLa5940c594c38b7813dab1f9deddac9a516%

"Ja & # 39; Net DuBois, who played Willona in & # 39; Good Times & # 39 ;, was part of the same Norman Lear family to which my mother Roxie Roker belonged," he began. "Growing up around the studios, I had the pleasure of meeting her. It was vibrant! And it was as fabulous as it was with my feet on the ground."

"One of my favorite memories was after partying one night as a teenager, I met Ja & # 39; Net around 3 in the morning," he recalled. "I was coming out of a Rolls-Royce in Winchell's Donuts on Lacienega Blvd (sic). We saw each other and laughed."

"Then we entered and caused a commotion by singing and being loud. Miss DuBois also sang and co-wrote & # 39; Movin & # 39; on Up & # 39 ;, my mother's legendary program song, & # 39; The Jeffersons & # 39; (sic). Rest in power, Queen. "

<br />

"Good Times" and "The Jeffersons" were both derived from the classic comedy "All in the Family", which were developed by Lear.

Roker died of breast cancer in 1995, at 66.