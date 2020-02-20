LeBron James' first children's book has a summer release date

Instagram

Speaking about "PROMETE" in an Instagram post, the Los Angeles star Lakers expresses hope that children can "feel empowered and fight for greatness" after reading the book.

Up News Info –

Lebron James has announced the release date of its first children's book. HarperCollins will launch the book entitled "PROMESA" for next summer, on August 11, to be exact.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said in a press release that he wanted to bring people together through his book. "Books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together," he said, "that's why these books, and the opportunity for children and parents to read together, mean a lot to me."

%MINIFYHTMLaf1d4aeea1b9a02c153f0d10bc8be99e11% %MINIFYHTMLaf1d4aeea1b9a02c153f0d10bc8be99e12%

He also explained that each child can relate to the stories in the book. "Most importantly, we wanted to make sure that these stories are where all children can see each other," he shared, adding that the book is powerful and can't wait for people to read it.

LeBron also showed his enthusiasm for the launch of the book by publishing in his Instagram post the cover of the book that was designed by the best-selling children's book artist in the New York Times, Nina Mata. "Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we get here. We never settle for whatever opportunities or chapters we add to this trip and now we can share our promise and our history with children and families everywhere," he said.

Sharing his hope that people feel the benefit of this book after reading it, he wrote: "I can't wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered and fight for greatness in the same way that my Akron children do everything possible". day."

<br />

LeBron will follow up on "I PROMISE" with his second book, which is a novel for high school students and is scheduled to be released in 2021. The two books are part of his two-book contract with HarperCollins Publishers.

"I PROMISE" is named after the I Promise program of the LeBron family foundation. The foundation opened a public elementary school called I Promise School (IPS) in 2018 in Akron, Ohio. The school is specifically aimed at children at risk. Students enrolling in this school will receive free tuition, free uniforms, breakfast, lunch, snacks, free bicycles, etc.