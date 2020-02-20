"Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; commemorated in LEGO – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The iconic and soon removed "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; was commemorated on Thursday in a LEGO creation.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas / Fort Worth built the Leaning Tower of Dallas faster than the real one could fall.

The leaning tower of LEGO in Dallas is located in the MINILAND of the center and took Matt Graham, assistant to the Master Model Builder of LEGOLAND Discovery Center DFW, 1,500 LEGO bricks and two hours to create it.

He even created a scene of selfies with LEGO Minifigures, and a lucky LEGO Minifigure is even doing the iconic pose of the Leaning Tower of Dallas while "holding,quot; the building.

While the Dallas Leaning Tower may fall soon, the LEGO version will be displayed at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas / Fort Worth during the rest of February.

There is even a Yelp page for the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

It has an average of 4.5 stars out of 5 with some users who dock it for not offering alcohol.

