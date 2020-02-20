Leah Messer, embarrassed to let her 10-year-old daughter wear a uniform and makeup from revealing cheerleaders!

After Leah Messer published a new photo of her 10-year-old daughter, Aleeah ​​with a very revealing cheerleading uniform and a lot of makeup, many of her followers expressed their opinions that the outfit was inappropriate for their age. That said, the Teen Mom star is now in trouble for this problem.

The red, white and black set had a very short and tight skirt and that was the main part that people did not agree that a child should wear.

The ten-year-old girl can be seen rocking her hair in a very tall ponytail, with a large dazzling bow around her.

She also wore a lot of makeup, another thing that bothered Leah's fans.

As far as they were concerned, uniform or not, he should not have allowed his daughter to dress that way.

Several people went to the comments section to hit Leah and discuss their opinions.

Here are some of his reactions: "Is it me or is your skirt too short?" / "Beautiful but why so much makeup? Looks like she's 17 years old?" / "Soooo inappropriate … it's not right for girls to dress like that."

Of course, there were also fans who shared positive comments and also defended Leah arguing that a face full of makeup and wearing the uniform is very important for cheerleading competitions, since it is part of the point system.

In other words, if Aleeah ​​had appeared differently from the rest of his teammates, he would actually do great damage to his entire team!

Other fans were looking at those who thought they had something to say about how others raise their children.

‘Why do people honestly think they have the right to enter here and tell someone about someone's children? So what used makeup there and encouraged all children to wear makeup? Where makeup does not make you have no dreams does not make you fulfill your goals in life, "someone wrote.



