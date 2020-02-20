Leaders call for federal help in the battle against floods and erosion along the Michigan coast – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – New concerns along the coast of Michigan, where leaders ask for federal help in the battle against floods and erosion.
The problem currently affects thousands and threatens their homes.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow visited Bay County on Wednesday and asked for a plan.
"We really have no choice, when we look at what is happening with high water levels. And we have to address it in a short time, and we have to address it in the long term," he said.
Officials from the municipality of Bangor say the problem is not enough to declare a state of emergency.
They expect a state of disaster declaration along the coast area.
