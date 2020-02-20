Lauren London closes the rumors that she is dating Diddy, promises her loyalty to Nipsey Hussle

%MINIFYHTMLbf5cce6bd5b8e8984a325f4fd6820b5211% %MINIFYHTMLbf5cce6bd5b8e8984a325f4fd6820b5212%

Lauren London had to inform people quickly on Thursday that she is not the one!

After Lauren and Diddy's images of Roc Nation's pre-Grammy brunch last month appeared, there was a stir that suggests that the two are currently being seen.

Well, Lauren found out what the rumor was producing because she jumped on social media so fast that people knew there was nothing between her and Diddy, as she still cries to her late companion and legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle.

In two separate publications, Lauryn closed Diddy's dating rumors. The first was a photo of Nipsey with the caption: "It's still yours! King Ermias! Never forget!"

It has been almost 11 months since the tragic murder of Nipsey and Lauryn often shares memories of him and his family. She made it clear that her mindless death is something she is still processing.

“Stop fucking playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing, "said Lauren's other post along with the legend:" I am all love and peace, but never forget it … I am a grieving woman and I don't play with Nip, my family, my Character and code . About to drink a green juice to start the day. "

Both Lauren and Diddy have experienced great losses in recent years. Diddy's ex-mother, Kim Porter, died in November 2018 due to pneumonia.

We continue to pray for your healing at this time.