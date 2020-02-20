Lauren London closes the rumors that she and Diddy are dating: "Stop playing with me and my name,quot;

%MINIFYHTML862bee893172a57082f0f1ac496f5f9311% %MINIFYHTML862bee893172a57082f0f1ac496f5f9312%

Internet is a wild place sometimes, and while some things become disproportionate, other things are simply invented. Someone, somewhere, made Lauren London go bankrupt, and she took the gram to turn it off.

Rumors began to emerge about the nature of Lauren London's relationship with Diddy, after she published and deleted some very casual photos of the two.

Although the photos do not suggest any kind of romantic relationship between them, people started talking and headlines began to appear. Lauren, however, makes it clear that these people are loud and incorrect.

In some Instagram posts, Lauren addresses the headlines and says she will always be called Lady Hussle. First, she posts a photo of Nipsey subtitled: “Still His! King Ermias! Never forget!"

And as if that wasn't enough, Lauren came up with another message, telling everyone to stop playing with her!

“Stop playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing.

We wish Lauren nothing but peace while she is still afflicted and healing.