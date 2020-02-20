Lauren London apparently denies the rumor that she is dating Diddy

Please let the record show: Lauren London is not dating Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs.

People began to speculate that Lauren is dating the rapper after he posted a photo of him and Lauren at the Roc Nation brunch this February. "More lost files … Me and my sister @LaurenLondon @rocnation brunch," he shared on his Instagram and his story.

The images were innocent enough, with Lauren and Diddy just walking around the place, next to a blue heart. However, social media users began to wonder if London was ready to leave less than a year after the death of Nipsey Hussle.

And to add more fuel to the flame, some tabloids reported that they are actually coming out.

But Lauren London quickly made it clear that she is not dating Diddy or anyone else. "I am all love and peace, but never forget it … I am an afflicted woman and I don't play with Nip, my family, my character and my code," he says on Instagram.