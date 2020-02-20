Lauren London apparently denies the rumor that she is dating Diddy

Jemal Countess / WireImage
Please let the record show: Lauren London is not dating Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs.
People began to speculate that Lauren is dating the rapper after he posted a photo of him and Lauren at the Roc Nation brunch this February. "More lost files … Me and my sister @LaurenLondon @rocnation brunch," he shared on his Instagram and his story.
The images were innocent enough, with Lauren and Diddy just walking around the place, next to a blue heart. However, social media users began to wonder if London was ready to leave less than a year after the death of Nipsey Hussle.
And to add more fuel to the flame, some tabloids reported that they are actually coming out.
But Lauren London quickly made it clear that she is not dating Diddy or anyone else. "I am all love and peace, but never forget it … I am an afflicted woman and I don't play with Nip, my family, my character and my code," he says on Instagram.
She added: "Stop playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing."
After making his statement, Lauren received love and support from friends and family, including Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Hensonand more.
P. Diddy has yet to comment on the rumors, but, according to screenshots, deleted the photos from his Instagram feed, leaving them in his story.
This March will mark the first anniversary of the death of Nipsey Hussle de Lauren in a shooting outside his store The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. I was 33 years old
