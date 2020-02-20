Lauren London addresses speculation about appointments with Diddy and pays a new tribute to Nipsey Hussle – "I'm still yours,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLb47a1404bce5251901a00728f56a505811% %MINIFYHTMLb47a1404bce5251901a00728f56a505812%

Amid the rumors that Lauren London and Diddy are dating, the woman made sure to deny it, making it very clear that her heart still belongs to the late Nipsey Hussle. Lauren turned to social networks to share a tribute to the rapper who lost his life in a shooting.

This was also intended to put out the rumor that she moved after her death with nothing less than Diddy!

However, it seems that she is not in a relationship with anyone at this time.

The Games People Play actress shared a photo of the late rapper dressed with the entire Puma team and captioned it with: ‘Still His! King Ermias! Never forget! & # 39;

And that was not all! He later returned to Instagram to write a longer message in which he criticized people who speculated about his love life without respecting her and Nipsey while still lamenting his loss.

‘Stop fucking playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing, "he wrote in the caption.

The letter says: "The,quot; I am all love and peace, but I never forgot … I am a grieving woman and I don't play with Nip, my family, my character and my code. Start drinking a green juice to start the day, though 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁. ’

Fans were definitely by her side and made sure to applaud her for her great response.

Here are a couple of his support messages: ‘And we don't play about you Lauren! Forever behind you and the family! Always standing with you and the legacy will continue "/" She said what she said. "

As you will remember, the two began seeing each other in 2013 and continued until their tragic death last year.

The rapper was killed by a gunman who shot him no less than ten times outside his shop, Marathon Clothing.



