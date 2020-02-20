Larry Tesler: Computer scientist dies behind & # 39; cut-copy-paste & # 39; | USA news

%MINIFYHTML2253f2d8a1cb6efc3b07529799ed15b911% %MINIFYHTML2253f2d8a1cb6efc3b07529799ed15b912%

A pioneer computer science scientist from the USA. UU. Whose achievements included the invention of the "cut, copy and paste,quot; command, widely used, died at age 74.

The death of Lawrence "Larry,quot; Tesler was announced on Twitter on Wednesday by Xerox, where he spent part of his career.

"The inventor of cutting / copying and pasting, searching and replacing, and more was the former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler," the company said.

"Your workday is easier thanks to your revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away on Monday, so join us to celebrate it."

A graduate of Stanford University, Tesler specialized in human-computer interaction, using his skills at Amazon, Apple, Yahoo and the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC).

Creating the idea

According to reports, the cut and paste command was inspired by the old edition that involved cutting off parts of the printed text and sticking them in another place with adhesive.

"Tesler created the idea of ​​& # 39; cut, copy and paste & # 39; and combined computer training with a countercultural vision that computers should be for everyone," the Computer History Museum in Silicon tweeted on Wednesday. Valley.

The command became popular by Apple after being incorporated into the software on the Lisa computer in 1983 and the original Macintosh that was released the following year.

Tesler worked for Apple in 1980 after being recruited from Xerox by the late co-founder Steve Jobs.

Tesler spent 17 years at Apple, ascending to chief scientist. He then established an educational startup and did internships in user experience technology at Amazon and Yahoo.