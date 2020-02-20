Lana Del Rey cancels European tour due to vocal problems

%MINIFYHTMLfb705fef38b4f36a6d42c3e60bc21c7711% %MINIFYHTMLfb705fef38b4f36a6d42c3e60bc21c7712%

The singer of & # 39; Video Games & # 39; She is forced to disconnect from the European stage of her last world tour because she lost her voice to sing due to health problems.

King's wool She has been forced to scrap her European leg The Norman F ** king Rockwell! Tour after being "taken by surprise" for a mysterious illness.

The hitmaker of "Videogames" was scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, before heading to France, the United Kingdom and Germany for a series of dates.

However, in a statement, the star confirmed that he would cancel the dates after the disease affected his voice.

"I am sorry to disappoint everyone so at the last minute, but this disease has taken me by surprise and I have totally lost my voice to sing," he said. "Dr. has recommended 4 weeks off for the moment."

Lana added: "I hate to disappoint everyone, but I need to improve. I love Lana."

Refunds will be issued for shows removed.

The singer is still expected to perform during the rest of the shows, and the next South American stage will begin on March 27 in Santiago, Chile. He will then perform a handful of shows in North America and Europe during the summer, including a Glastonbury British music festival.