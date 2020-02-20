LA Clippers sign veteran guard Reggie Jackson | NBA News

The LA Clippers have signed free agent guard Reggie Jackson, the team announced Thursday. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed by the team.

"Reggie is a proven player and scorer, and we hope to add his experience and creativity to our team," said Lawrence Frank, president of Clippers basketball operations.

Jackson, 29, averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 14 games (10 starts) with the Detroit Pistons this season before accepting a contract purchase. He was completing the final season of a five-year, $ 80 million contract with the Pistons.

Jackson started the last six games of Detroit before the All-Star break and had three 20-point performances in that span. He played in the first two games of the season and then lost almost two months with a back injury.

Jackson averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 544 career games (342 starts) in nine-part NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Pistons. It was the 24th pick in the 2011 Draft.

