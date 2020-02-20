Kylie Jenner crashes while filing the daughter's trademark name Stormi

%MINIFYHTML87bbb09bc44a82c908d062ac062a846811% %MINIFYHTML87bbb09bc44a82c908d062ac062a846812%

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics tries to mark the term & # 39; Stormi Couture & # 39 ;, but a New Orleans clothing company has already registered the name in 2018.

Kylie Jenner He faces opposition from a New Orleans clothing company after the star tried to mark the term "Stormi Couture."

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star has applied for several trademarks related to the name of his two-year-old daughter Stormi, but the organization has sought legal assistance to have the application rejected.

Business Moves Consulting, which registered the brand & # 39; Stormi Couture & # 39; At the time the tot was born in 2018, it has filed an opposition to Jenner's request, claiming that it is likely to confuse its own customers.

They also added that it is doubtful that the billionaire makeup mogul actually tries to use the name, writing that "he does not intend in good faith to use the brand in the trade of identified goods or services."

It is not known why the star plans to use the registered trademark, but the presentation comes after she has registered Kylie Kon and Kylie Museum as registered trademarks, suggesting a convention and a museum dedicated to the tycoon of Kylie Cosmetics of 22 year old.