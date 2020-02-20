Kriti Sanon de Mimi's look revealed

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Panutos of Ashutosh Gowariker, is currently busy shooting for his next one, Mimi. The actress will be seen playing a mother for the first time on the big screen. A leaked image of Mimi's sets is floating on the Internet in which Kriti can be seen flaunting a bulge in the image. You can see her sitting on the sets while holding her belly. Mimi is a new official version of the National Award-winning film, Mala Aai Vhaychay (2011). Treat the subject of subrogation.

Kriti has gained 15 kgs to play a mother in Mimi. A source close to the development had revealed to a newspaper: "Kriti has done everything possible to take on the role. To gain weight, he had to increase his consumption of carbohydrates and fats. It includes cheese, desserts, butter, junk food, fried things , potato, sweet potatoes. She has never been on a diet and she ate everything. She also had to increase the amount of each meal and the calorie intake. Sometimes she also had to eat when she was not hungry. "

When talking about his role in Mimi, Kriti Sanon had said before: “Everyone likes the different types of movies here (in the country). If I want to attend to all types of audiences and also explore myself as an actor in different genres, it is because that is more fun. Otherwise, you get stuck and it becomes monotonous. ”