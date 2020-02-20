Kristin Cavallari wonders if the late brother was "the last Cavallari,quot;

Tracking its roots.

Thursday completely new Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari he found himself reflecting on his family lineage in the years after his brother MiguelDeath. Like E! readers surely remember, the Laguna Beach The veteran tragically lost her brother to hypothermia after a car accident in December 2015.

Realizing that Michael was the last one capable of transmitting the surname Cavallari, tycoon James Uncommon expressed interest in tracking his roots.

"With my missing brother, there is no one else, on my side of the family, who bears the name Cavallari," Kristin shared with her husband. Jay cutler. "My brother was the last Cavallari."

Also, like Kristin and his father Dennis Cavallari Having lost Michael, "he separated a little," he felt that reconnecting with his roots could give him deeper ties with the family.

"I am interested in researching the name Cavallari and developing relationships with my extended family," the mother of three children explained to Very cavallari camera. "Besides, I just want my children to understand very well where they come from."

Being a supportive husband, Jay signed with Kristin looking for his origins.