Kristin Cavallari wonders if the late brother was "the last Cavallari,quot;

Tracking its roots.
Thursday completely new Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari he found himself reflecting on his family lineage in the years after his brother MiguelDeath. Like E! readers surely remember, the Laguna Beach The veteran tragically lost her brother to hypothermia after a car accident in December 2015.
Realizing that Michael was the last one capable of transmitting the surname Cavallari, tycoon James Uncommon expressed interest in tracking his roots.
"With my missing brother, there is no one else, on my side of the family, who bears the name Cavallari," Kristin shared with her husband. Jay cutler. "My brother was the last Cavallari."
Also, like Kristin and his father Dennis Cavallari Having lost Michael, "he separated a little," he felt that reconnecting with his roots could give him deeper ties with the family.
"I am interested in researching the name Cavallari and developing relationships with my extended family," the mother of three children explained to Very cavallari camera. "Besides, I just want my children to understand very well where they come from."
Being a supportive husband, Jay signed with Kristin looking for his origins.
While in Los Angeles for the Emmy, Kristin and Jay took time to sit down with Dennis and hear everything about the Cavallaris. Understandably, Kristin hoped this visit would allow them to "reconnect."
"Since I began to be interested in tracking my family's roots, I contacted my father because I really want to think about what he knows about Cavallari's name," he added. True roots author stated in a confessional. "And I know he has many photos, obviously, he knows a lot more about my great-grandparents than me. You know, my grandparents who came from Italy."
Fortunately, Dennis helped fill in some blanks while showing photos of family members and sharing that his grandfather, Frank Cavallari, came in 1903. While looking at a family photo, Kristin realized how much her brother looked like a young Dennis.
"My father and my brother were close and, therefore, I think our relationship is very superficial." The hills Alum continued later. "It puts a bit of emptiness between us. So, I hope with this family tree and tracking the roots … I don't know, maybe it just gives us something to unite and he will open up a little more."
The more they looked at the photos, the more Kristin wanted to hunt his extended family. Therefore, she and Dennis completed DNA kits.
"So, do you think there are still people in Italy?" Kristin asked.
"Oh, I know," Dennis replied.
In the midst of waiting for results, Kristin began investigating on her own. Kristin not only found several mentions of the surname Cavallari, but also realized that there were many spellings floating.
Realizing that this was a much bigger project than I thought, Kristin decided to hire a researcher, called Fabio, in Italy.
During a FaceTime session with Fabio, Kristin learned that her family originated in a small Italian town, called Monterado. In fact, Fabio said there are only 2,000 inhabitants in the town.
However, one of Kristin's cousins still resides in the Italian village.
"It seems that your side of the family lives all over Monterado," Fabio shared. "You know, Italians love family. If you come here, they will want to meet you."
As Kristin and his father thought his family came from Genoa, this revelation was particularly shocking for the Little James boss.
"It would be a lot of fun to go there," Kristin concluded. "I would love to go to Italy, I feel that right now is not the ideal time to open a store."
Will Kristin contact her Italian relatives? For that answer, make sure you catch the rest of the third season!
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!