Khloe Kardashian reveals her adorable morning routine and True's

Dance Dance Dance!

Khloe Kardashian she and her daughter are sharing True thompsonSuper sweet morning routine. Thursday keeping up with the Kardashians Star turned to her Instagram to post an adorable video of her and her 1-year-old daughter dancing together. In fact, the mother-daughter duo dances together every morning, and always with the same song, Justin TimberlakeHe is beaten, "You can't stop the feeling."

"Recently, this has been our morning routine," Khloe captioned in the beautiful post. "The same song cannot stop the feeling of Justin Timberlake Same dance partner."

In the video, Khloe, dressed in her training attire, can be heard encouraging True to dance.

"Go, Tutu, go!" Khloe tells her daughter, whom she shares with her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Mom and daughter can also be seen dancing with True dolls in the video.

"the best," Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, commented on the dance video.

"So cute!!" Kardashian friend Paris Hilton He told Khloe in the comments, adding heart-eye emojis.