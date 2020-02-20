Khloe Kardashian reveals her adorable morning routine and True's

Dance Dance Dance!
Khloe Kardashian she and her daughter are sharing True thompsonSuper sweet morning routine. Thursday keeping up with the Kardashians Star turned to her Instagram to post an adorable video of her and her 1-year-old daughter dancing together. In fact, the mother-daughter duo dances together every morning, and always with the same song, Justin TimberlakeHe is beaten, "You can't stop the feeling."
"Recently, this has been our morning routine," Khloe captioned in the beautiful post. "The same song cannot stop the feeling of Justin Timberlake Same dance partner."
In the video, Khloe, dressed in her training attire, can be heard encouraging True to dance.
"Go, Tutu, go!" Khloe tells her daughter, whom she shares with her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Mom and daughter can also be seen dancing with True dolls in the video.
"the best," Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, commented on the dance video.
"So cute!!" Kardashian friend Paris Hilton He told Khloe in the comments, adding heart-eye emojis.
Although hard to believe, Khloe and Tristan's daughter is almost 2 years old! That's right, True will celebrate his birthday on April 12, which is less than two months away.
After a few years of ups and downs in his personal life, Khloe recently shared that he is welcoming 2020 with "all my heart."
"2019, I'm happily saying goodbye," American tycoon Good wrote on New Year's Eve. "They tell you that you shouldn't look back, but I'm going to suggest you do it. Be brave, look back and reflect on your last year; or the last decade! It's okay to remind you what you went through and what you surpassed."
"We may not be able to control what happens to us, but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So, let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect, "he continued. "Remember that God has endorsed you and will always support you. Have faith that life will improve while we believe in ourselves. We must feel internally grateful for everything and strive to be better people on a daily basis."
Khloe told fans that "remember how amazing your life is."
"I am choosing to take only the happiest moments!" Khloe has shared. "It's true that you are all my heart! My happy place! My forever and ever! I love you."
"I pray that you leave everything that does not serve you for purpose, happiness, peace, love and health in 2019," he concluded. "2020, I welcome you with all my heart!"
