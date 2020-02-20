Khloe Kardashian agrees that social networks made many people feel comfortable being disrespectful

Instagram

Before attacking those who hate online, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He revealed that he realized that & # 39; people are so mean to everyone & # 39; after seeing negative reactions to Beyonce's publications.

Khloe Kardashian hit fans on social media for being too "comfortable with disrespecting people" online.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star took his Instagram Stories to share the comment, which was credited to the F ** kology account, with his 105 million followers.

"Social networks have made many of you feel comfortable disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for that," the statement said.

Khloe previously admitted that "he gets caught reading (his) comments from time to time," and told Forbes that he stopped paying attention to what people post when he realized that even Beyonce Knowles He got negative reactions in his publications.

"I just went to your page and I looked and realized that people are very bad with everyone," he explained. "This is what people do and that is why they are called social media trolls. They just sit behind a computer and troll."