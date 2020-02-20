KFC will launch nationwide with a new chicken sandwich with glazed donut buns

%MINIFYHTMLdd475ff3de46a01c8f0b3d12093dc55c11% %MINIFYHTMLdd475ff3de46a01c8f0b3d12093dc55c12%

# Roommates, KFC is back again. Earlier this month, the chicken fast food chain presented its new collaboration with Crocs, which featured fried chicken clogs. Well, now they have another new product that customers expect to respond to: a chicken sandwich with two glazed donuts that serve as buns.

Apparently, KFC is always looking for a way to reinvent itself and they hope that offering a chicken sandwich with a sweet finish is enough. @USAToday reports, after a successful test last fall at select restaurants in Virginia and Pittsburgh, KFC has officially announced that Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available nationwide starting February 24.th Limited Time.

KFC Fried Chicken & Donuts are available as a sandwich, which is a fried chicken fillet between two hot donuts, or as a food basket. The basket contains a selection of chicken fillets or chicken with bone and one or two glazed donuts, depending on the food you choose.

Sandwiches and baskets of chicken donuts will be available until March 16.th or while supplies last. Prices range from $ 5.49 to $ 7.99 and hot donuts can also be added to any meal on the KFC menu.

Andrea Zahumensky, Marketing Director of KFC U.S., said the following about the new menu item:

"Chicken & Donuts is the new trend of fried chicken that we are bringing all over America. But not just any donut would. Only a donut that is glazed to order and served very hot every time can be with our breaded fried chicken by hand ".

Before the nationwide launch, Fried Chicken & Donuts will have an early debut from 10AM to 3PM on February 22North Dakota at a Los Angeles pop-up store called "The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donut Shop,quot; at 615 North La Brea Ave. The first 50 qualified guests 16 years of age or older in the pop-up window get a free Dozen Colonel with six tenders and six donuts

Roommates, what do you think about this?