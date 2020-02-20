Kevin Stallings wasn't just a bad coach in Pitt, he was a bad cheater

In the 2017-18 season, the Pitt Panthers played 19 games against the competition of the Atlantic Coast Conference: the 18 on the calendar and that each eligible squad is guaranteed in the ACC Tournament. They lost them all. They lost them by an average of 18.2 points.

And now it turns out that, according to the NCAA, and the University of Pittsburgh, which agreed with the findings, Pitt cheated to be so bad.

It is not about designing a trap at the level of the mechanism of signal theft, but according to the NCAA and Pitt, Kevin Stallings training staff at the site that year ordered three staff members who were not designated trainers to perform floor tasks that are outside the limits of their positions, as a rule.

The findings also said Stallings "developed an alert system to ensure that non-coach personnel are not caught on the practice floor that trains student athletes." And in case someone suspects and comes looking for receipts, Stallings also ordered that the practice video be removed so there is no evidence to find.

When I told you in March 2016 that hiring Stallings was a "comically poor decision,quot;, I never had a clue what farce it would become.

Scott Barnes, then Pitt Athletic Director, hired Stallings away from Vanderbilt at a time when his popularity had reached its lowest point, and presented him with a six-year contract that was still worth another $ 9.4 million at the time. He was fired two years after his arrival.

Stallings took over a program that was 21-12 and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2015-16, before Jamie Dixon decided to go to his alma mater, TCU. With six of the seven best remaining players on that team, Stallings was 16-17. With only one of those boys returning in 2016-17, the Panthers registered an 8-24 mark, the first time in more than 40 years that they failed to win double digits.

The NCAA and Pitt agreed in the Stallings assessment "it did not promote an atmosphere for compliance." An interesting aspect of this agreement is his claim that the athletic administration warned him to cease these practices, but continued.

He has not served as an NCAA basketball coach since he left Pitt after his dismissal in March 2018. Shortly after that announcement, Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Stallings, then 57, was retiring from basketball.

If he decided to return at this point, he would face a three-year order by the NCAA. Although sometimes the media staff and fans interpret it as a "ban,quot;, which means one cause of the show in this case is that any school that wishes to hire Stallings should suspend it for 30 percent of its first season , or nine games.

Pitt football also violated the rules when head coach Pat Narduzzi was present at the school's practice facilities when three quality control employees, who were no longer in the program, functioned as coaches, giving the team more active coaches than allowed by the rule. Pitt, Narduzzi and the NCAA agreed that it did not promote an atmosphere of compliance. He will miss two days of practice in the 2020 preseason as a penalty and was also forced to lose a week of off-campus recruitment earlier this offseason.

Pitt was paroled for three years and issued a $ 5,000 fine plus 0.5 percent of his basketball and men's soccer budgets. He will not face postseason penalties. Although the current coaching staff was not at the time the violations occurred, the Panthers basketball program faces minor practice restrictions as part of the punishment.

Under Jeff Capel, Pitt reached three ACC wins last year and six this season, with four games yet to play.

At least, Pitt basketball is no longer a matter of laughter.