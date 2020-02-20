Kerry Washington saddened by an appointment that was taken out of context

%MINIFYHTMLe3a3c8d1ea53f9ffd00cbf84b789ff4811% %MINIFYHTMLe3a3c8d1ea53f9ffd00cbf84b789ff4812%

WENN / Sheri Determan

The actress of & # 39; Scandal & # 39; comes out with the confession two days after his comment about his friendship with the co-star of & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39 ;, Reese Witherspoon, was news.

Actress Kerry Washington He was saddened after a recent appointment from an "out of context" interview.

The "Scandal"Star shared his discontent over his media coverage in a Twitter post on Wednesday, February 19.

"One would think that after all these years it would have hardened me a little, but sometimes, when an appointment of mine is taken out of context, it still makes me very sad," he wrote.

Kerry Washington complains about his date that was taken out of context.

She didn't reveal what headline she was arguing with, but the 43-year-old tweet emerged two days after the publication of her new interview with Variety magazine, in which she talked about her upcoming television miniseries. "Small fires everywhere", starring Washington as a single mother struggling with a secret Reese witherspoonThe rich character is so desperate to discover.

One of the quotes collected by some media outlets revolves around his friendship with Witherspoon, admitting that if it had not been for his Hollywood successes, it is unlikely that they will cross his path due to his very different upbringing, a subject explored in the adaptation of Celeste The novel of Ng.

"In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends," the New York native told Variety. "I grew up in the Bronx one block from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee."

The comment has made headlines such as "Kerry Washington says she wasn't supposed to be friends with Reese Witherspoon" and "Why Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington weren't meant to be friends", although the mother of two still doesn't confirm whether those They are the items you are not impressed with.