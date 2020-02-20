Kenya Moore warns Wendy Williams about NeNe leaks for this reason: fans of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; come pure confusion

Mama Kenya Moore is pouring tea on her nemesis and The true housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes.

Marc Daly's wife recently did an interview in which he talked about the Leakes and Wendy Williams drama and the ladies' friendship.

According to Moore, Williams should be aware that Leakes is using it to exaggerate his profile.

While talking about the confusing confusion about Leakes' decision to leave the Bravo program, Moore said: "NeNe won't get away from a check. I just think he's using Wendy honestly. Because before (they were friends), Wendy would come in if he saw the kind of behavior that someone in our program was exhibiting before, and Wendy has been criticizing her. So, I think NeNe is really using Wendy. "

Moore mocked Leakes by adding, "(It's) that NeNe is looking for something to make her feel that she is more important than everyone else. Like, 'Oh, I have Wendy Williams on speed dial. I'm friends with Wendy Williams …" and I think it's an attempt to be more relevant than any other person in the program, and it's like a failed attempt for me. "

He went on to say why Leakes will not retire soon and added: "The message is very clear: either the network feels that you are still a valuable asset in the program or they do not, and you are replaced and staggered." out, and you just have to move on. NeNe has been in the program for a long time, and I think the cast is not gelling with her. She always gets on an island. She makes these fights with people who don't really have to happen, and she is really the cause of her own disappearance. "

Moore didn't make fun of his words and claimed that Leakes is a liar for starting fake fights to be relevant: “He said he was lying; she used the word she was actually lying, she said lying. And it shows that I said exactly what I said, it was the truth. You can't lie if it's on video. How do we get to that point? That is my question. You are 50 years old, and we are on a television show, and do you get to spit food at someone? She spit on me food; she tried to lock me spit on me. and it's like what? Who does that? You have children, you have grandchildren, you are a grandmother, and this is the example you are giving?

Ad

Moore tells him how he sees it.



Post views:

0 0