Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss celebrate Cynthia Bailey with love messages and beautiful photos

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are other stars who made sure to praise Cynthia bailey for her birthday on their social networks. She shared beautiful photos and wrote emotional messages to commemorate Cynthia's anniversary.

‘Happy birthday @ cynthiabailey10 !!!! You are the model on how to fiercely shake your fifties. Always beautiful and full of love and light! Everyone give @ cynthiabailey10 a birthday love! Kandi posted on her social media account, and Cynthia received comments to thank her.

Someone said: & # 39; Yes, now hurry up and make a fashion show, and rock those 20-something … by the way, both dress well in love & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; Luckily, I hope to see this incredible in 40 … much less in my 50 years! Cynthia is beautiful! HBD !! "

One commenter wrote: "Yasss Kandi gave Cynthia her flowers … Happy birthday,quot; and someone also had a few words to share: "I hope Mike Hill does well for her." It was sad to see in the last episode that he has cheated on his ex. Cynthia deserves happiness. "

Kenya wrote the following words: ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @ cynthiabailey10, you are a true class act and kind spirit. It is an honor to have met you and to be called by a true friend and sister. You are my family and @thebrooklyndaly also loves you❤️❤️ #CHill #happybirthday #futurebride #realfriends #RHOA #cynthiabailey ’

Cynthia responded with: amo I love you and Brooklyn sooo freaking out. Thanks sis❤️ ’

One of Kenya's fans posted this: ‘The sisters have misunderstandings all the time, they also throw themselves under the bus, but the truth about brotherhood is forgiveness. I love the honest relationship they both share. Happy birthday, 53 years! "

Another follower said: Sí Yes, the way Brooklyn looks at Cynthia knows that her aunt Cynthia loves her! Too funny how he kept getting Brook out of his hands in last week's episode! I love it "

And finally, another of Kenya's followers said: ‘Happy birthday Cynthia! I'm glad to see that you and Kenya remain strong even with all the toxicity of Nene … stay away and love her from afar … if necessary. LOL ".

Kenya was recently praised by Eva Marcille as well.



