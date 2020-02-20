Kelly Ripa talks about her decision to stop drinking alcohol

Kelly Ripa is opening up about her decision to stop drinking alcohol. And she says she Live with Kelly and Ryan The co-host, Ryan Secreast, had nothing to do with it, even though he likes to joke that it was all his fault.

Ripa said recently Persons magazine that his decision to stop drinking actually occurred almost at the same time that Seacrest joined his morning talk show three years ago. But, it was the result of a sober month in which Ripa participated with her girlfriends.

"Ryan likes to blame myself for stopping drinking, he says," I came here and you stopped drinking. "It really wasn't that. I did a sober month, all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together, and I never came back to do it, "Ripa explained.

The 49-year-old added that it was not something she thought about much. Ripa says he felt great and looked great during his sober month, plus there were no hangovers. Ripa noticed that she was not a great drinker or someone who got drunk regularly. But, even after a couple of glasses of wine during a girls night, she would feel the effects the next morning.

"I just didn't feel the need or desire to do it again," Ripa said. "It wasn't really a choice or a thought, it was simply," Yes, I guess I don't drink anymore. "

The mother of three children admitted that quitting drinking was different from her experience with quitting smoking in the 1990s. Ripa explained that quitting smoking was something she really had to think about, and she had to tell herself what caused cancer, wrinkles and can kill it.

Ripa, who has been married to Mark Consuelos for almost 24 years, joked that wrinkles were the scariest part of smoking. But he got serious when he added that dying unnecessarily early due to cigarettes, which is something he didn't even like so much, was not an option for her. However, when it came to drinking alcohol, there wasn't much to think about.

Kelly Ripa also noted that her decision to quit alcohol was questioned by many people, but no one questioned her decision to quit smoking.

