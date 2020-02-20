Kelly Ripa compares her decision to stop drinking with that of quitting

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Weeks after joking that she plays a role in decreasing wine sales, the co-host of & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39; Talk about what really led her to sobriety.

Kelly Ripa He admitted that it was much easier to quit alcohol than to quit smoking. The "Live with Kelly and Ryan "the co-host indirectly made the comparison in a new interview a few weeks after joking that she plays a role in the decline in wine sales.

Speaking about her decision to stay sober, the 49-year-old actress confessed to PEOPLE that quitting "was very easy." She added: "I really didn't think about it at all." Noting that she "really did not feel the need or desire to return to it," she further explained: "It was not really a choice or a thought, it was simply, & # 39; Yes, I suppose I never drink anymore. & # 39; "

The former star of "Hope faith"I couldn't say the same for quitting about 25 years ago." He quit smoking, he really had to think, "he admitted." I thought: & # 39; Smoking leads to cancer and will kill you & # 39 ;. It was something I had to tell myself. And I thought: & # 39; It gives you wrinkles & # 39 ;. And that was really scary [laughs]. But you don't want to die early, unnecessarily, for cigarettes. For something you don't even like so much anyway. "

On what started his new sobriety, Kelly recalled having spent a sober month with all his girlfriends. "We all did it together, and I never did it again," he said. "It wasn't even really a thought process. I felt great, I felt that I looked great, I felt that I didn't feel hangover. It's not that I was a great drinker, it wasn't someone who got drunk, but even like two glasses of wine in one girls night dinner; I would feel it the next morning. "

However, the actor's wife. Mark Consuelos He couldn't help noticing that many were worried about his decision to stop drinking. Claiming that no one asked him why he quit smoking, he continued saying, "But I stopped drinking and everyone said: & # 39; Why did you stop drinking? & # 39; I'm not comparing cigarettes with alcohol, but for me it was like I don't do it anymore. I felt better, so I just stopped doing it. "

Ripa made headlines in January when he made public that he had stopped drinking alcohol for almost three years. "They say Americans bought less wine last year. It's the first fall in a quarter of a century. Now, I think it's because I stopped drinking that caused this dip," he joked. "I do not say that I have expelled people. I am saying that I stopped buying wine and that there is a 25 percent decline."