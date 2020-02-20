Kehlani reviews Joe Budden for YG's break comment!

Joe Budden is in trouble again, this time with R,amp;B singer Kehlani, who recently called him on Twitter for spreading "wrong information,quot; about his most recent breakup with the West Coast rapper, YG.

The singer wrote: "Joe Budden is a joke," and criticized his comments as "disgusting," and added, "the amount of misinformation, lies and lameness in this episode about me and you used my face is … hahaha, I love it. "

Budden tried to play, saying they were "just jokes,quot; and telling Kehlani to "feel better."

Kehlani dropped his single, "Valentine & # 39; s Day (Shameful)", which was aimed at his now ex, YG.

"We got some new music from (the breakup), which, I feel like I was cheated … Because it was last week when we went out on this podcast – Rory made me listen to a song by YG and Kehlani, (" Konclusions ") .. I was with this new image of YG in love and making songs as if I were in love. "

Joe's complaint continued:

"(The & # 39; Valentine's Day & # 39; is) unlike any Kehlani record I have ever heard. She really wants us to know how much a piece of shit * YG is, but it hides behind the thin veil of no I'm telling you guys I'm talking about.

"The fucking part is that he's smoking this shit. And he stepped on that nigga's single. The girls don't care what they step on when they're furious. They don't care what they ruin."

Kehlani was right to call him?