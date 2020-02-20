Kehlani reviews Joe Budden for YG's break comment!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Joe Budden is in trouble again, this time with R,amp;B singer Kehlani, who recently called him on Twitter for spreading "wrong information,quot; about his most recent breakup with the West Coast rapper, YG.

The singer wrote: "Joe Budden is a joke," and criticized his comments as "disgusting," and added, "the amount of misinformation, lies and lameness in this episode about me and you used my face is … hahaha, I love it. "

