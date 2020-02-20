Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and others attend the Bhoot screening Part One: The Enchanted Ship

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of Karan Johar's paranormal drama, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky's wife. There is a stir in the film, as it marks the debut of Karan Johar's production house in the horror genre. The cast of the film leaves no stone unturned with the promotions of the film, which opens in theaters this Friday.

The creators organized a special screening of the film in a city theater last night. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra and others, in addition to the cast of the film, were seen in the screening of last night. Look at the photos!