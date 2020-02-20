Kate Middleton's brother James shows public support for his work

Kate MiddletonThe last project to help children has the full support of their little brother. James middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently helped launch an initiative focused on early childhood development: the "Five big questions about children under 5,quot; survey, aimed at generating a conversation about the importance and long-term impact of the development of early childhood. "On Thursday, James, 32, posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself as a child, standing with his family's pet bulldog, Gibson, and posted a rare public message supporting the work of His sister as a member of royalty.

%MINIFYHTML11fcf6d33564eb0b9606e4058e53001411% %MINIFYHTML11fcf6d33564eb0b9606e4058e53001412%

"This is not a publication about dogs … get ready … BUT it is a great support of my sister's wonderful initiative & # 39; Early Years & # 39; 5 great questions about children under five years & # 39; "he wrote. "If you have 5 minutes and live in the UK, join the most important conversation about early childhood. Like me, even if you don't have children, your own experiences will help you invest in the future of the next generation."

Kate, 38, recently gave a rare podcast interview to talk about the initiative, her own childhood and raising her and her husband. Prince Williamthe three children Prince george6 Charlotte Princess, 4 and Prince louisone.